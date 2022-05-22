The Sweet Reason Giada De Laurentiis Treated Her Daughter To A Crepe

Anyone who follows chef Giada De Laurentiis on social media probably feels entitled to at least a fraction of co-parenting rights over her daughter, Jade. De Laurentiis doesn't seem to mind sharing the spotlight with her teenager, which means that Jade often cameos on TikToks, pops into Instagram posts, and even does the occasional secret takeover, like one Instagram post in which she made a righteous mac n' cheese for mom in celebration of Mother's Day. Jade has the star power (and, apparently, cooking chops) of her mother, with a youthful enthusiasm that is all her own, and it's impossible to follow De Laurentiis without feeling completely endeared to Jade, too.

So when De Laurentiis decided to finally treat her daughter to the Nutella crepe that Jade apparently "always" asks for (via Instagram), fans rejoiced and maternal instincts everywhere were satiated. Nutella, a hazelnut spread that, according to its website, was borne of a post-WWII scarcity of cocoa powder in the Piedmont region of Italy by mixing just a little of the stuff with a bunch of hazelnuts (and plenty of sugar), inventor Ferrero had the predecessor of today's Nutella on his hands (and probably the roof of his mouth, too).

By the time the spread was officially branded as Nutella and released in 1964, nut butter lovers had unabashedly embraced the spread. And as an Italian American, De Laurentiis told Fox News long ago that the hazelnut treat has always held a particularly special place in her heart.