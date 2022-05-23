The Tragic Aldi Destruction That Left At Least Two People Dead

When it comes to the popular German grocer, typically, you'll find news related to great finds, terrific deals, and Aldi cult followings, however, the chain is now making headlines for a very different reason. On Friday, May 20, a tornado with winds of up to 150 mph pummeled through Gaylord, Michigan, ripping apart a local Aldi store (per USA Today). The twister, per the local National Weather Service, was rated a category EF3.

According to All-State, tornado ratings on the Enhanced Fujita Scale range from EF0 to EF5, with a category one tornado causing damage such as "loss of exterior home doors and windows, or a severely stripped roof." The category three tornado that tore through the Michigan town destroyed the roof of a Hobby Lobby, took down trees and power lines, and even flipped over cars (via USA Today).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Otsego County on Friday and tweeted "My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord. To the entire Gaylord community—Michigan is with you. We will do what it takes to rebuild."