The Unexpected Food TikToker Ashley Yi Can't Live Without - Exclusive

Ashley Yi described herself as a "carnivore" when explaining her love for beef. She told Mashed, "I love meat. I'm going to have to say meat. I want it in every single meal, and I know I'm supposed to eat more vegetables, but I love meat." Steak, to be more specific, is one of Ashley's favorites. She continued, "If it's made well, then I love chicken, but beef, something about it ... When I eat it, [it] makes me feel alive."

There are so many ways to serve meat, which, as Ashley explained, is why she enjoys it so much. She has no shortage of love for the food, whether it's prepared as Korean short ribs, in soups, birria, or hamburgers. Based on her explanation, can you guess which fast food restaurant is the TikToker's go-to? If you thought In-N-Out, you'd be correct. Her favorite order includes a "double-double, animal-style, grilled, whole grilled onions, chopped chilis" along with extra crispy fries and a Sprite. Next time you send out invites to your summer barbecue, make sure to add Ashley to the guest list.

