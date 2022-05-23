Why Heinz Wants To Celebrate The 'Art Of The Burger' — And Give You $25,000

It's almost that time of year again: National Burger Day. Yes, May 28 has been designated as the day on which America pays homage to everyone's favorite ground beef concoction. In honor of this beloved meat patty stuck between two buns, here are a few surprising facts that truly highlight the country's infatuation with the hamburger.

Americans eat a lot of burgers, but you likely weren't aware of exactly how many they consume. According to PBS, citizens of the USA eat roughly three of these hot sandwiches per week for a total of 50 billion per annum. USA Today reports that McDonald's sells 75 burgers every second. (Blink, there's another 75 served.) It's a mind-boggling figure that adds up to more than 6.4 million doled out every single day. Where else do burger fans get their fix? IBISWorld contends that the U.S. boasts roughly 84,167 burger joints.

Whether you favor the Big Mac, a square-shaped option from Wendy's, or a homemade burger fired up on your grill, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the mouth-watering hamburger — and Heinz has created one more to add to the lengthy list: Designing a burger masterpiece before mid-July could win you prizes.