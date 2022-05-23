Why Dutch Bros Coffee Is Apologizing To Its Disabled Customers

Although the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination against, well, Americans with disabilities, many businesses and institutions still seem to struggle with accessibility and accommodation. For instance, many restaurants have stairs, cramped layouts, and seating that is difficult to reconfigure if necessary. And, as Eater notes, some businesses get by with "technical compliance," essentially the bare minimum accessibility features required by law.

Unfortunately, poor accommodations can lead to some pretty nasty incidents. One of the biggest scandals in Cracker Barrel history, for example, involved a handicap parking spot so steep that a woman's wheelchair rolled away from her vehicle. Cracker Barrel ended up paying more than $800,000 over complaints laid out in that case alone.

However, discrimination against disabled customers is not limited to actions (or inaction) by restaurants as entities. Sometimes, discrimination against customers comes from individual workers, whether they are unwilling to provide accommodations or are just being plain old inconsiderate.