The One Type Of Food UK Grocery Stores Are Refusing To Stock

American tourists shopping for groceries at a U.K. store like Tesco might notice several differences from supermarkets back in the States. Aside from the obvious currency switch, shoppers might see plastic-wrapped fruits and vegetables in the produce section (a common sighting in British food stores that's been criticized in recent years, per Business Insider), comparatively cheaper price tags in every aisle, and the proliferation of Jaffa Cakes, HP Sauce, and individually portioned sausage rolls.

What they probably won't find, however, are the products of a relatively new innovation in food science: gene-edited crops, grains, and meat. Tech-generated foods came to the scene a couple of years ago thanks to a system called CRISPR-Cas9, which "edits genes by precisely cutting DNA and then letting natural DNA repair processes to take over," per CRISPR Therapeutics. According to The Guardian, which reported on the system soon after it debuted, these products were received very differently by retailers on either side of the pond. In the States, the US Department of Agriculture said it would "not regulate crops whose genetic changes could have been produced with conventional breeding," while the European court of justice decided that the gene-edited crops "should be regulated as GMOs."

In the wake of Brexit, the U.K. government is allowed to make decisions that defy those of the greater European Union. The country's latest move is to permit the sale of gene-edited foods, per the BBC. But there's one problem: grocers have been staunchly opposed to this technology.