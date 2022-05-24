Push Pop's Gummy Pop-Its Offer A New Eating Experience

As a kid, there was something utterly incredible about Push Pop candy. It's a lollipop that you can save for later. Unlike your average lollipop on a stick that you had to rewrap in its wrapper and leave anywhere from the sunbaked backseat of your mom's car or turning the pocket of your jeans into a sticky, candy-stained mess, the Push Pop has its own cap that you could push down over the candy stick so that it kept it both mess-free and fresh. Out of all the retro candies we miss, Push Pops stood out as a wild and bold innovation.

Now, Push Pops will be available in a new gummy variety. According to a press release, Bazooka Candy Brands unveiled a new take on the candy at this year's Sweet and Snacks Expo in Chicago. The Push Pop Gummy Pop-its are drop-shaped gummies that come in four flavors: Strawberry, Berry Blast, Watermelon, and Blue Raspberry. The announcement heralds the product as "a really unique and fun new eating experience," and that isn't just a fancy buzzword. Bazooka Candy wants your candy to be interactive — at least more than what you would expect from eating gummies.