Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Gluten-Free Popcorn Mix

We have no data on this, but we have a feeling Trader Joe's might be one of the toughest grocery stores to visit and actually stick to your list, because the store always has new products to try. As @traderjoeslist reveals on Instagram, the latest addition to the TJ's savory snack roster is Hula Cruncha Popcorn & Rice Cracker Mix, which is gluten-free and likely inspired by "Hurricane Popcorn" from Hawaii. The Hawaiian Hurricane Company first served the unique mix of popcorn with "seasoned seaweeds, mochi crunch, and savory cheeses" back in 1991 in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

The umami-packed snack quickly became a hit across the island, and now Trader Joe's has created its own gluten-free version. The original Hurricane popcorn contains soy sauce, so Trader Joe's has substituted tamari. Trader Joe's aficionado @traderjoeslist describes the flavor as "quite vinegary, a bit tangy, and savory," and the comments of their Instagram post are filled with excited TJ's shoppers.