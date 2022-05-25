Finally, There's An Oat Milk-Based Salad Dressing

Oat milk is taking the world by storm. This plant-based alternative to cow's milk is flavorful, versatile, and non-dairy, which means that vegans and lactose-intolerant people can enjoy it without remorse. Choice reports that in the United States alone, "oat milk has surpassed almond milk as the fastest-growing dairy alternative." Nice one, oats. But what exactly is this miraculous product? It's a simple creation, usually made by mixing water and oats (typically in a blender) and then straining the liquid from the oat pulp.

According to Healthline, oat milk is typically more caloric than most other milk options, and has a higher level of carbs and fiber. However, soy and dairy milk score higher in terms of protein content, which is the reason oat milk is "often enriched with calcium, potassium, and vitamins A and D." Every plant-based milk type has its strengths; PETA recommends using it in cereal, desserts, and beverages like hot cocoa. However, that's not all the alt-milk can do. Although many salad dressings rely upon dairy for creaminess, it seems the time has finally come for oat milk to step in.