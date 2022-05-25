Finally, There's An Oat Milk-Based Salad Dressing
Oat milk is taking the world by storm. This plant-based alternative to cow's milk is flavorful, versatile, and non-dairy, which means that vegans and lactose-intolerant people can enjoy it without remorse. Choice reports that in the United States alone, "oat milk has surpassed almond milk as the fastest-growing dairy alternative." Nice one, oats. But what exactly is this miraculous product? It's a simple creation, usually made by mixing water and oats (typically in a blender) and then straining the liquid from the oat pulp.
According to Healthline, oat milk is typically more caloric than most other milk options, and has a higher level of carbs and fiber. However, soy and dairy milk score higher in terms of protein content, which is the reason oat milk is "often enriched with calcium, potassium, and vitamins A and D." Every plant-based milk type has its strengths; PETA recommends using it in cereal, desserts, and beverages like hot cocoa. However, that's not all the alt-milk can do. Although many salad dressings rely upon dairy for creaminess, it seems the time has finally come for oat milk to step in.
Marzetti's innovative Simply Plant Based Salad Dressings are made with oat milk
The American brand Marzetti recently launched three different types of oat milk-based salad dressings called Marzetti Simply Plant Based. These are the first salad dressings made with oat milk, and the varieties include ranch dressing, Caesar, and lemon basil. All of them are "emulsified with oat milk for a creamy finish" (via GoDairyFree) and include ingredients such as canola oil, faba bean protein, vinegar, dehydrated garlic, and xanthan gum.
The ranch and Caesar dressings are enriched with oat milk, while lemon basil gets its creaminess and flavor from cauliflower purée and spices and herbs such as basil, ginger, and turmeric. The salad dressings, which can currently be found at Meijer stores, come in 12-ounce bottles and cost $4.79 each. Marzetti says that you can expect "savory notes of garlic, onion, and herbs" in its ranch, and a "cheesy flavor" in its Caesar. Vegans, rejoice. You can now easily elevate your salads, use these plant-based dressings as tasty dips for veggies, or even slather some on a slice of vegan pizza if you're feeling adventurous.