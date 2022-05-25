Walmart Just Responded To The Backlash Over Its Juneteenth Ice Cream

News fatigue isn't just your imagination. In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) went so far as to recommend that individuals curb their news consumption if it causes distress, according to an article in the Athens Journal of Mass Media and Communications that has been made available online ahead of its July 2022 publication date. But sometimes, the 24-hour news cycle can work to society's advantage. We're referring to Walmart's response to the brouhaha which erupted when word got out of the launch of a new "celebration edition" ice cream flavor dubbed "Juneteenth" by Walmart's own Great Value brand.

The June 19 holiday originated in 1865 in response to the abolition of slavery in the US and became a federal holiday in 2021 (via History). Judging from Walmart's statement to CNN, it appears that the ice cream launch was intended to demonstrate support of the Black community. Nevertheless, many on Twitter saw this product launch as an inappropriate exploitation of Juneteenth for commercial purposes — and, adding insult to injury, in a way that failed to endorse Juneteenth's values. So did others on various social platforms.

Well, thanks to the 24-hour news cycle, Walmart heard. And Walmart has now responded.