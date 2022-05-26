Everything You Need To Know About The West Coast Dip Recall

Whether you buy store-bought dip or make your own, chips and dip is one party appetizer guaranteed to impress all your guests. In fact, store-bought dips are so popular that they can reach nearly $40 million in sales just within the week leading up to the Super Bowl, per SNAC International.

Although French onion dip is favored by 35% of people, other popular dips include spinach artichoke dip, 7-layer Mexican dip, and buffalo chicken dip. Depending on your dip, you might choose potato chips, tortilla chips, pita chips, or even something less conventional like pretzel thins (via The Kitchn). Different strokes for different folks, right?

However, if you currently have a store-bought dip in your fridge, you should be aware of a recent recall of Blue Moose's spinach artichoke dips, especially if you have a nut or soy allergy. According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on May 22, a batch of Blue Moose spinach artichoke dip contains undeclared soy and cashews, which can mean big trouble for consumers with allergies.