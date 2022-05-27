Instagram Is Loving Andrew Zimmern's 'Magic' Toasted Rice Hack

When you have a palette that's as worldly as Andrew Zimmern, building flavor in a dish is as simple as a willingness to try new things. The chef has sung the praises of using sour cherry conserve in sauces and told Business Insider he frequently travels with special Japanese chili oil called Shischimi Togarashi to add to his food. Of course, while the "Bizarre Foods" star is no stranger to unique ingredients, he also understands sometimes the most creative and efficient way to elevate a dish is using what you already have on hand. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a video with his followers demonstrating how to whip up one of his go-to secret ingredients with a common pantry staple.

"Got rice? That's all it takes to turn a pretty good dish into a symphonic one," he wrote in the caption. While many would agree a side of rice is always delightful, that's not what Zimmern is onto here. Instead, per his video, the chef puts uncooked rice on a pan and roasts it in a 350-degree oven until brown before pounding the grains into a powder with a pestle and mortar. He concludes the video by sprinkling the mixture on top of a Thai beef salad. "Toasted rice powder is exactly what it sounds like. Toast rice, grind into powder. That's it. Sprinkle it on a Thai dish, like this grilled beef salad, and it adds a magical flavor that you didn't realize was missing," Zimmern wrote.