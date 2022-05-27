The Real Reason 11 People Were Arrested At A Chipotle Worker Rally

Those who comprised Thursday's rally included Chipotle workers, advocates like Senator Jessica Ramos, and representatives of the Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ, which represents workers across the service industry with campaigns like Unions for All. Of the 200 or so people that showed up to rally for a minimum wage increase and improved working conditions at the restaurant chain, 11 were arrested, including Senator Ramos, for "blocking the intersection of 56th Street and 6th Avenue," union rep Rush Perez told Bloomberg.

While Chipotle rep Laurie Schalow claims the average NYC Chipotle worker makes $17.37 an hour, that's still not enough to get by in the city. "I'm a single mother who takes care of two boys. I have a whole apartment to pay for rent," a Chipotle worker told Gothamist. "I'm just tired of living check to check, trying to keep food in my house." Other workers told the outlet that their hours were being inexplicably cut and that they were "being denied full-time employment" — an act that defies New York City's Fair Workweek Law that "must give workers regular schedules that stay the same week-to-week."

Thursday's rally followed a week of strikes across Chipotle outposts in NYC, per Bloomberg, signaling a union drive that Chipotle HQ might not be able to ignore. For many employees, unfair conditions and inadequate pay should be added to the list of what it's really like to work at Chipotle.