A New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Is Rolling Onto Store Shelves

There are few things that can tantalize one's olfactory bulb quicker than the mouth-watering aroma of a cinnamon roll. If you've ever walked past a Cinnabon on even a slightly empty stomach, you know it's true. This heavenly scent will have you craving an ooey-gooey pastry faster than a cheetah can catch a tortoise. Cinnamon's aroma is simply that intoxicating.

It comes as no surprise, then, that Americans love their cinnamon rolls. According to Statista, these scrumptious treats are the nation's favorite breakfast pastry, with 67.46 million citizens devouring cinnamon rolls in 2020 alone. Yes, danishes and coffee cakes have nothing on these brown sugar sweets. Fans of this baked gem have declared October 4 as National Cinnamon Bun Day (via National Today). Add in the fact the cinnamon roll is "one of the least-changed cultural pieces brought by German and Swedish immigrants to America" (via Serious Eats), and it becomes evident that the cinnamon roll is really quite perfect.

But, what if you long for the cinnamon-riddled taste of a cinnamon roll, but don't want the bulk? Thankfully, General Mills has the ideal cereal to satisfy your cravings without leaving you too stuffed to tackle the day.