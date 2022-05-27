A New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Is Rolling Onto Store Shelves
There are few things that can tantalize one's olfactory bulb quicker than the mouth-watering aroma of a cinnamon roll. If you've ever walked past a Cinnabon on even a slightly empty stomach, you know it's true. This heavenly scent will have you craving an ooey-gooey pastry faster than a cheetah can catch a tortoise. Cinnamon's aroma is simply that intoxicating.
It comes as no surprise, then, that Americans love their cinnamon rolls. According to Statista, these scrumptious treats are the nation's favorite breakfast pastry, with 67.46 million citizens devouring cinnamon rolls in 2020 alone. Yes, danishes and coffee cakes have nothing on these brown sugar sweets. Fans of this baked gem have declared October 4 as National Cinnamon Bun Day (via National Today). Add in the fact the cinnamon roll is "one of the least-changed cultural pieces brought by German and Swedish immigrants to America" (via Serious Eats), and it becomes evident that the cinnamon roll is really quite perfect.
But, what if you long for the cinnamon-riddled taste of a cinnamon roll, but don't want the bulk? Thankfully, General Mills has the ideal cereal to satisfy your cravings without leaving you too stuffed to tackle the day.
This Cinnamon Toast Crunch is shaped like small cinnamon buns
Yes, the General Mills' Cinnamon Toast Crunch line-up has just added its own take on the cinnamon bun to cereal shelves near you. Wisely called Cinnamon Toast Crunch Rolls, this cereal captures the cinnamon and brown sugar taste of America's favorite early morning pastry. It also comes in a fun new shape — mini cinnamon buns (via FoodBeast). And with it, we welcome the round Rollmoji, yet another cannibalistic member of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch emoji clan.
The Cinnamon Toast Crunch lineup is already impressive, boasting a sizable selection of cereals, Betty Crocker cake mixes and icing, popcorn, coffee creamer, a spread, and Pillsbury offerings. General Mills informed Mashed that this newest member of this already lengthy product line-up will be available in mid-size and family sizes with an MSRP of $4.74 and $5.91, respectively. And fans couldn't be more excited.
Yes, thanks to this new General Mills cereal, cinnamon bun fans everywhere can now indulge without actually indulging. And you can do so every single morning if you wish — unless, of course, the family empties out the box before you.