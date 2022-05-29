Church's Latest Limited-Time Offerings Are Just Peachy

Founded in the Lone Star State, Church's Chicken has been around since 1952, and the franchise has definitely carved out a soft spot in the heart of Texans when it comes to this brand's fast food fried chicken and biscuits, per My San Antonio. Of course, in the chain's infancy, you could get two pieces of chicken for just 49 cents. But fast-forward a few decades and this fried chicken is still being gobbled up. Some might argue that it ranks among the best fast food chicken chains. "Cougar Town" producer Kevin Biegel tweeted his own ranking and placed Church's Chicken above Bojangles, Chick-fil-A, and other big names in the businesses.

But there's more to Church's than fried chicken. Any sweet tooth worth its salt might say that no Southern-style meal would be complete without dessert, and this eatery also offers treats like apple pie and honey butter biscuits (via the Church's Chicken website). Now, it seems the sugar bug may have bitten the chicken chain once more. Per Brand Eating, some peachy offerings are making their appearance on the menu just in time for summer. These items are also ripe for peach season, which, according to Lane Southern Orchards, can start as early as April and end around October. Here's what you need to know.