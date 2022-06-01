Kelsey Murphy Talks The MasterChef Table Experience, Virtual Restaurants, And More - Exclusive Interview

Let's talk about this menu. Was there a theme or inspiration? How did you come up with how this menu came together?

The only direction we were given was to make it approachable for people all over the country — something that you would order at an Applebee's or a Cheesecake Factory-type restaurant — and then elevate it to show what you are as a chef [and] make it different than what we've had before.

I like to cook modern American cuisine — right up my alley. I was like, "Okay, what would I want to order?" Then I put my spin on it to elevate it a little bit more, so people can taste my flavors and things that I would be actually making out of my kitchen. It was super fun.

Tell me about these dishes that you made.

I have two dishes on the menu, and my first is a maple bacon chicken sandwich. It's the chicken sandwich of all chicken sandwiches, because of bacon. It has maple syrup and cayenne pepper on it. The fried chicken is fried, obviously. It comes out and we drizzle hot honey all over it. And there's a creamy jalapeno coleslaw with spicy mayo. I purposely told them the spicy mayo needs to be dripping off of it. It has to be soaked in the mayo.

My other one is elotes with skewered shrimp. Elotes, Mexican corn, is my favorite thing in the world, so it was immediately the first thing that I was like, "This has to be on the menu." It's a large bowl of elotes-style corn. [I] mixed that with creamy mayo, lime zest, cayenne pepper, red onion, cilantro, and then five nice, big, skewered shrimp over the top that, again, are spiced really nicely. It's fresh, but also really satisfying. Coming into the summer months, it's going to be the perfect dish to order.

Besides your own dishes, what other menu items would you be most excited to try?

Some of them sounded so over the top. There's one double burger with all the Italian meats and pastrami — it's a double-stacked burger. I'm a fajita lover. Michael Silverstein has these fajitas that are chicken and shrimp, and they have all this queso over it and stuff like that. I'm a sucker for all of those.

We are very flavor-forward people, so all these dishes pack a punch. They're all winners — especially with only 11 dishes, you had to pick and choose specifically what we wanted to feature. It's really nice because the menu crosses all price points. We have things as low as $5 all the way up to $22, but nothing is crazy expensive. [It's] pretty approachable for all diners to get their hands on, and [they] can pick and choose what they want.