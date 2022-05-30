How Jake Gyllenhaal's Childhood Shaped The Way He Eats Today

The Gyllenhaal name has more to it than being the subject of a few Taylor Swift songs. Actually, food is very important to actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who has been quite vocal about his favorite dishes, many of which are high in protein and plant-based. This much is clear based on Just Egg's latest ad campaign, which features Gyllenhaal and other stars. The campaign highlights the cholesterol-free aspect of the brand's star product: a plant-based egg substitute. Gyllenhaal is actually an investor in the company, drawn to the environmental and health impacts of a vegan egg alternative, according to a press release.

Gyllenhaal was exposed to his beliefs about healthy eating at a young age, as evidenced from his participation in Alice Waters' Edible School Yard Program. In a clip from TODAY, Gyllenhaal said about his inspiration to become involved with the program, "I grew up around gardens and growing my own food. And my family did that a lot and that was a real source of community."