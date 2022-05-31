The Big Way That Costco Shoppers Say Their Pretzel Crisps Taste Different

The Reddit post generated 59 comments, and more than a dozen people agreed that the Pretzel Crisps at Costco have tasted over-salted. "So I noticed that the Costco version of these tend to be far saltier than smaller bags at other grocers," shared one user who also confided, "One of my kids loves these but refuses to eat the bag I got from Costco because they are too salty." Another person replied, "I'm a salt freak, and even I have to admit the bag I recently purchased is excessively salty."

According to the Pretzel Crisps website, each serving of the original flavor contains 270 milligrams of sodium or 12% of the recommended daily intake. That's actually relatively low compared to some other familiar pretzel brands, like Rold Gold, whose Original Tiny Twists contain 450 mg of sodium per serving (via Frito Lay). It's worth noting that the picture on the Pretzel Crisps packaging seems to show less salt on each crisp than the original poster's photo.

However, not everyone on the subreddit agreed that Costco's Pretzel Crisps are saltier than those bought elsewhere. "Funny, I have had the opposite experience, and I love it," shared one user. "I hate them when they're too salty."