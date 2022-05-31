The Beautiful Way Geoffrey Zakarian Celebrated The Start Of Peach Season

In an Instagram post, chef Zakarian wanted to celebrate the start of the peach season by posting a picture and recipe for his gluten-free tart filled with fresh fruit — peaches, apricots, and blueberries all got a chance to star in the chef's dish. First, he made the crostata dough, which usually consists of flour, butter, sugar, salt, and water (per MyRecipes). In this version, however, the filling is made by slicing the fruit and mixing it with gluten-free flour, cinnamon, sugar, and lemon zest.

Fans are ready to tackle this recipe with comments including "Recipe please!!!" and multiple statements of "Yum." Some are thrilled to see a gluten-free recipe, with one stating "Always glad to see GF ideas." And one fruit lover shared their own take on the tart, stating, "I did this it was amazing. I did peaches, nectarines, blackberry, and Raspberry it was the bestest."

Zakarian details the recipe instructions right in the caption of the post and recommends serving the tart on its own so you can really taste the fruit at its peak. He says that it can also be accompanied by a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of delicious vanilla ice cream. And with such an appetizing photo attached to the recipe, aren't you buzzing to make one as well? Just make sure to sprinkle some sugar on top.