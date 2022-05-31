The Trader Joe's Items Shoppers Think Are Shrinking

Fans of Trader Joe's Lemon Elderflower Soda are no doubt thrilled to see it back in stock, but many were surprised that the product is the latest victim of shrinkflation. A recent Reddit post shared, "Lemon Elderflower Soda is back but in a smaller size? Mini ginger ale can next to it for size."

Indeed, other users on the Reddit thread were shocked by the 8-ounce size of each can. "I've been waiting for this to come back only to find out it's sooooo tiny now," says one user, who added that they'll still drink the beverage. Another user was able to confirm that everyone's eyes aren't just in need of a checkup. "I have a 4 pack I bought a few months ago and they're 8.4 oz." A separate previous Reddit post clearly shows a can of the soda, but at the 8.4-ounce mark. Currently, the product is not listed on the Trader Joe's site, but at least one user confirms that the product is "still $3.99 btw."

The Lemon Elderflower Soda isn't the chain's first foray into shrinkflation where popular products are concerned, and we speculate that it won't be the last. The site Trader Joe's Rants & Raves posted a seemingly corrupt photo of 24-ounce pasta sauces with a sign that shows that each one's supposed to hold 26 ounces of sauce. No word yet if they've shrunk the noodles proportionately to avoid a mismatched meal.