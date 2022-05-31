Costco Fans Are On The Hunt For Its Birthday-Themed Pretzels

Costco is famously known as your one-stop shopping destination for well, practically anything and everything. Seriously. Need a home sauna? Costco's got one. How about a giant vault? The warehouse chain has one of those, too. Ready to propose to the love of your life? Hit up Costco for the engagement ring. Of course, the store is also a great shopping destination for more everyday items, such as groceries — we see you, incredibly popular and affordably priced Costco rotisserie chicken — and bulk personal care products, and even gas for your car.

Some grocery items at Costco have become so popular that they've developed cult followings. Take Kirkland-brand bacon, for example, which scored big on a Consumer Reports bacon taste test, or organic maple syrup, which is 100% real maple syrup hailing from Canada that Yahoo! Finance says you won't find for a lower price at any other retailer. Recently, Costco shoppers have taken to social media with another product that has fans scouring the shelves.