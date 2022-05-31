Pinkberry's Latest Creations Are Erupting With Summer Flavors

The summer solstice is still a month away, but late spring has a way of giving us plenty of lead time for the sunny season to come. Most parts of the country are already seeing glossy green leaves where cherry and dogwood blossoms have run their course, and they're providing shade for passersby as they face the annual realization of what their toes look like in sandals. On the flip side, those who have yet to stow away their coats for the summer may have a beach-adjacent vacation percolating.

Whatever the case, one of the best ways to prepare for the most beloved three months in the Northern Hemisphere is with seasonally appropriate treats. For some, that could mean a platter of kebabs off the grill, or perhaps a spread of cooling picnic standbys like pasta salad. When the dessert bell tolls, however, the word "frozen" invariably reigns supreme. In accordance, the Scottsdale-based frozen yogurt chain Pinkberry has announced a new flavor that turns a popular frozen adult beverage into a tropical dessert for all — one that's preferably enjoyed al fresco.