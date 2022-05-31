Here's What You Need To Know About The Bacon Bits Recall

Americans adore bacon. It's a sizzling-hot, pork-tastic food and it seems like nothing can stop us from ordering it out, bringing it home, and thinking up new and creative ways to use it. It's not just for breakfast — savvy restaurants and recipe developers are always looking for ways to capitalize on the enduring craveability and versatility of crispy pork fat, per Nation's Restaurant News. These days, bacon shows up in everything from cocktails to sweet treats like maple-bacon cupcakes, donuts, and an over-the-top apple pie with a top crust fashioned from bacon (via YouTube).

When they're not busy eating their preferred meat, bacon fans tend to enjoy memes and T-shirts with clever bacon-isms, like: Life is uncertain ... eat bacon today. I want someone to look at me the way I look at bacon. You can't buy happiness, but you can buy bacon.

Indeed, if you ask some people, everything's better with bacon, but not if said bacon contains an unexpected and potentially dangerous crunch. You may have heard that mega meat producer Smithfield has recalled a whopping 185,000 pounds of bacon products after a customer reported finding metal in a bacon topping. So before you microwave some slices for breakfast or sprinkle a handful of bacon bits on a salad, check your refrigerator and pantry for already-cooked bacon wearing the Smithfield label and other labels produced by Smithfield.