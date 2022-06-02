Aarón Sánchez Talks About The Future Of Latin American Food Media - Exclusive

Aarón Sánchez has had a long career in food media by this point. From an early appearance on "Throwdown With Bobby Flay" to long runs as a judge on "Chopped" and "MasterChef" (via IMDb), Sánchez is undeniably a food television expert.

Now he's running the show with his new series, "El Sabor de Aarón." While the series is set up as a competition that features two chefs of Latin American ancestry battling it out every episode, it's not as cutthroat of a game as "Chopped." As the chef told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "Yes, there was a competition element to it, but everyone comes out a winner, you know what I mean?" The show is designed to highlight the excellent food being cooked by chefs in America from a variety of different Latin American backgrounds, from Venezuela to Mexico.

Since "El Sabor de Aarón" is a Spanish language production that showcases a variety of Latinx talent, it makes sense that Sánchez has many thoughts about the future (and present) of Latin American food media. The chef (who is also the executive producer and the host of the new show) shared what he thinks this corner of the media landscape will look like in the years to come.