Family Pizza Night Just Got A Taste Of Minion Mayhem

We are about to tell you something that may make you feel old. The first "Despicable Me" film came out 12 years ago. Take a moment to recover from that news and then get excited, because the sixth film in the beloved series is premiering this July. "Minions: The Rise of Gru" will detail Gru's origin story, as well as how he met his partners in crime, the Minions (via Universal Pictures).

It's no surprise that the series is continuing. After all, in 2017, the films were deemed the "highest-grossing animated franchise of all time worldwide," after the premiere of "Despicable Me 3" (via Deadline). Yes, this series has now outperformed the "Shrek" franchise, which, naturally, is a huge accomplishment. What sets these films apart is that they are generally — and genuinely — enjoyed by adults and kids alike. Because of this, meal delivery service HelloFresh is partnering with Illumination and Universal Pictures to give away exciting prizes that will be fun for the whole family on pizza night.