Family Pizza Night Just Got A Taste Of Minion Mayhem
We are about to tell you something that may make you feel old. The first "Despicable Me" film came out 12 years ago. Take a moment to recover from that news and then get excited, because the sixth film in the beloved series is premiering this July. "Minions: The Rise of Gru" will detail Gru's origin story, as well as how he met his partners in crime, the Minions (via Universal Pictures).
It's no surprise that the series is continuing. After all, in 2017, the films were deemed the "highest-grossing animated franchise of all time worldwide," after the premiere of "Despicable Me 3" (via Deadline). Yes, this series has now outperformed the "Shrek" franchise, which, naturally, is a huge accomplishment. What sets these films apart is that they are generally — and genuinely — enjoyed by adults and kids alike. Because of this, meal delivery service HelloFresh is partnering with Illumination and Universal Pictures to give away exciting prizes that will be fun for the whole family on pizza night.
Create Minion-inspired pizzas for a chance to win prizes
HelloFresh's Cook Up Some Mischief: Minions Pizza Challenge will encourage creativity and a little bit of mayhem in the kitchen, as families are tasked with creating their own Minions-themed pizza using the food delivery service's Minions Pizza Kit (via Business Wire). The kit includes enough pizza dough to create four personal, thin-crust pizzas and plenty of toppings, so the whole family can get involved. The contest will run from June 18 to July 4, and, in order to enter, "Despicable Me" fans can submit a photo of their pizza on HelloFresh's website.
When the contest is over, three Grand Prize winners will receive "a year's supply of HelloFresh meals" and a gadget from the film we all wish existed in real life: a fully functional Cheese Blaster (via Business Wire). You can see the Cheese Blaster in action in the movie's official trailer. Aside from the grand prize winners, 50 additional winners will be chosen to receive movie tickets to "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and Minions kitchen gadgets from HelloFresh (via Business Wire). The HelloFresh Minions Pizza Kit will be available starting on June 18 for $19.99 on the HelloFresh Market, so start thinking of mischievous designs now.