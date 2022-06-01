The Unexpected Link Between The Queen's Wedding Cake And Her Platinum Jubilee Cake

Queen Elizabeth II could be given a serving of the lemon-flavored trifle that was recently named "platinum pudding" to celebrate her 70 years on the throne (via NBC News). But for the royal family's actual celebration, she'll likely only have eyes for a rich, boozy fruitcake that took three months to design and make by a master baker with deep ties to the royal family. After all, the queen loves her sweets.

Mark Bennett is the man behind the actual Platinum Jubilee cake, which is decked out, per the Daily Echo, with "crests, corgis, horses, the Commonwealth flag, Union Jack, Westminster Abbey, flowers, and racing pigeons." In short, nearly everything that matters to the queen is present on the cake.

Bennett outlined what sounded like a laborious process, saying, "I spoke with the household and they said 'yes' straight away ... It was absolutely amazing and I couldn't believe it. I'm a big royalist so it has been an honour to bake the cake," before adding, "I worked with the master of the household and did several Teams calls back and forth. I came up with a design and sent it off to them. They would then come back to me with ideas. We never met face to face."

Bennett also said that the instructions were clear. The royal family wanted a dessert that, by its nature, was "traditional." "They wanted lots of things that depicted Her Majesty's life over 70 years. But they also made it clear that it was my work, albeit with some influence from them," Bennet explained. "They added their suggestions, but the final decision was left with me." This is a lot of pressure to be on a baker, but Bennet has plenty of experience — and he nailed the final product.