Costco Has A Secret Weapon In Its Inflation Battle With Walmart

Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S., according to Statista, which puts its annual sales at $430.82 billion. Costco, by contrast, is the fifth largest, with sales of around $121.22 billion. Yet Wall Street analysts tend to lump these two together based on the perception that when investors start losing confidence in Walmart, as reflected by downward trends in its share price, they also tend to pull back from Costco ownership, according to TheStreet, which attributes to the downward trend in Costco share price over the last six months. In fact, investors are generally concerned over the performance of retail companies as inflation rises to record-breaking highs (via Consumer Price Index).

In the wake of its recent first-quarter earnings report, Walmart stock plummeted more than it did on October 19, 1987 — aka Black Monday, per Financial Times. Moreover, Financial Times blames this historic drop on Walmart having revised its full-year profit forecast downward in light of the realities of inflation and its damaging effects on consumer spending habits as well as retailer profit margins. In response, as explained by The Motley Fool, Costco share prices decreased by 13%.

That being said, Costco stock is performing better than the market, which decreased nearly 17% during the same timeframe. In fact, Wall Street is bullish on Costco stock at the moment, in part, because Costco has a collection of secret weapons in its arsenal.