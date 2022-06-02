The Unusual Candy Collab Jell-O Just Announced

When it comes to Jell-O, the rainbow of gelatin options you can find lined up on a grocery store shelf may be the first thing that comes to mind. Chocolate lovers, on the other hand, might conjure up an image of the brand's chocolate pudding snacks. Meanwhile, '80s babies may have fond memories of another cold treat, but pudding pops have been discontinued. Whichever camp you fall into, it seems the country has been hooked on the dessert since it first made an appearance at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis (via Hagley.org).

Though the ready-to-eat cups and make-at-home dessert mixes are likely the most well-known Jell-O products today, younger fans might be familiar with the Jell-O Play lineup. According to a press release from the Kraft Heinz Company, these "toys you can eat" were launched in 2018 combining both playful and edible parts like plastic molds for making Jell-O building blocks and edible stickers. Now, the brand is on the move once again, and this time around its newest offering is both sweet and sour.