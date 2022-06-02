Chipotle Customers Need To Act Quick To Score Its Latest Deal

You don't even have to be a fan of basketball to get something out of the 2022 Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series, thanks to a new promotion that Chipotle is running. The fast-casual Mexican food chain is once again tag-teaming with the NBA event to encourage customer engagement. Just last year, Chipotle gave away free burritos during the NBA finals and snuck promo codes for free entrees into advertisements that aired while the series was on, per Good Morning America.

During that successful promotion, Chipotle ads ended with a special keyword. If the customer texted the keyword in time to a specified number, they won a free burrito. The company gave away free burritos to the tune of roughly $1 million, says Good Morning America. Currently, on Mondays during the entire month of June, any digital order that includes an entree purchase will receive either a free topping or a side of Queso Blanco, as long as they use the code QUESO22 during checkout on the app or site (via PR Newswire). Apparently, Chipotle's been tipped off that people like free stuff.