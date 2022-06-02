How An Odd Swedish Food Custom Blew Up On Twitter

Aside from Alexander Skarsgard, Ikea, and meatballs, one thing that may come to mind when people think of Sweden is its high happiness index — which has positioned the country as one of the best places to live multiple times. However, according to Today, this week, the Nordic nation's seemingly unproblematic reputation is coming into question as it became the subject of a debate surrounding manners and cultural traditions, culminating in the viral hashtag #SwedenGate taking over timelines.

The whole saga started after a Reddit thread from last week asked users to share "the weirdest thing [they] had to do at someone else's house because of their culture/religion." As revealed by several responses to the question, it turns out Sweden's definition of hospitality is very different from the rest of the world's.

One top reply in the thread came from a Redditor who shared a story about being asked to wait in a separate room at his Swedish friend's house while said friend and their family ate dinner without them. Fellow Swedes corroborated the user's statement by revealing it is indeed typical for families in Sweden and other Nordic countries to deny guests food, a fact that left some Redditors stunned.

It didn't take long for the conversation to move to Twitter thanks to a screenshot of the thread shared by one user, alongside the caption "Not here to judge but I don't understand this. How're you going to eat without inviting your friend?"