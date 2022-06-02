The Trailer For Netflix's Iron Chef Reboot Is Finally Here And Fans Have Thoughts

A trailer for the new series, "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," has some familiar faces, including OG host Alton Brown, and an impressive lineup of chefs. In fact, Ming Tsai, Marcus Samuelsson, Gabriela Cámara, Curtis Stone, and Dominique Crenn pave the way as this series' Iron Chefs, proving in each of the series' eight episodes why they've been given such a prestigious title. With a new name and group of chefs, "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend" promises to provide the same excitement and drool-worthy entertainment as "Iron Chef America."

Most fans seem to be over the moon about the news and even more "hyped" after watching the trailer, with many noting the welcome addition and return of another cooking competition show. Others were more specific in their praise, and while some mentioned that "nothing beats the OG", pointing out the lack of previous Iron Chefs in favor of newbies, others gushed how much they "loved watching this" in the past, stating that they are "so happy this show is back."

Others remarked that they've essentially grown with the series through its iterations. One YouTube commenter said, "'Iron Chef' used to be one of my favorite shows. Love to see they're still going." Meanwhile, another added, "I am so happy this show is back. I loved watching this as a kid." Ultimately, fans won't have to wait long for its return, as the show is slated to land on Netflix on June 15 (via TVLine).