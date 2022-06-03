You Can Order These Dishes From Masterchef Kelsey Murphy On Grubhub - Exclusive

Ever wondered what it would be like to judge a food competition show like "MasterChef?" Even just for the chance to get to taste what all these hopeful contestants have to offer — after all, they were selected to compete in front of the likes of Gordon Ramsay. Well, wonder no more, because now you can get a taste with MasterChef Table. The virtual restaurant is available to order for delivery in select markets directly through Grubhub.

The menu offers up elevated takes on American classics, all uniquely designed by several past winners and fan favorites from the show. That includes chef Kelsey Murphy, the winner of season 11 of "MasterChef: Legends." Murphy created menu items based on some of her favorite comfort foods, and told Mashed in a recent exclusive interview, "Then I just put my spin on it to elevate it a little bit more, so people can really kind of taste my flavors and things that I would be actually making out of my kitchen."

If your taste buds are curious, you're in luck. In the interview, Murphy shared all the mouthwatering details about the dishes she created for the MasterChef Table menu. And if you find yourself hungry by the time you finish reading this, the good news is you might soon be able to order her tasty bites right to your door.