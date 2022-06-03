The Snack That Kept Millie Bobby Brown Going On The Stranger Things Set

"Stranger Things" fans rejoice! At long last, Netflix has finally returned with the fourth installment of this supernatural series. In this latest chapter, the Hawkins gang must solve a deadly mystery plaguing their beloved town (via Collider). As always, the show's creators have left us with a series of questions that we hope are answered before volume two comes to an end. But rest assured, this is not the last you will be seeing of the Upside Down. Although the show has not yet been renewed for a fifth season, the Duffer brothers claim that this season is not the last. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is," Ross Duffer teased to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the show's three-year hiatus, the devoted cast and crew weren't resting on their laurels. In fact, it was quite the contrary. In an interview on The Tonight Show, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the Netflix show, revealed just how long it took to film the fourth season. "We just finished shooting, and it was Day 300," the 19-year-old actor revealed. The actors and crew members all needed their own special way to get through the late-night shoots and long hours on set. On an episode of "Hot Ones," Millie Bobbie Brown revealed the special snack that kept her fueled and fired up.