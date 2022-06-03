Alex Guarnaschelli Just Weighed In On The Infamous Hot Dog Debate

Though largely a debate over semantics more than anything else, the question of whether hot dog are considered sandwiches is up there as far as one of the most contentious topics of our time. For what feels like decades, both everyday folks and food journalists at First We Feast have flooded the internet with their opinions on the matter ad nauseam, explaining their stances through memes, think pieces, alignment charts, and good old-fashioned comments section debate on Reddit.

Even celebrity chefs have weighed in on the matter. Anthony Bourdain said that neither hot dogs nor hamburgers should fall under the sandwich umbrella, and that anyone who orders a "hot dog sandwich" should be reported to the FBI. Alton Brown, meanwhile, infamously changed his opinion on the issue, first calling a hot dog a taco, then shifting gears a few years later by saying it's "sure as s—-" a sandwich (via Twitter).

And now, thanks to Iron Chef Michael Symon, who decided today was the right day to rattle off his food opinions on Twitter, we know where his cohort, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli stands on the issue. Following a back-and-forth discussion with his followers about the other food question everyone is tired of answering — whether pineapple belong on pizza – Symon concluded an anti-pineapple argument by tweeting, "And a hot dog is a sandwich!" a declaration that caught the attention of his fellow "Iron Chef."