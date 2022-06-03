The New Flavored Whiskey That Tastes Like Dessert In A Glass
We aren't exactly certain who the first person was to come up with the idea of eating raw cookie dough, but this inspired baker was certainly onto something. In fact, it turns out that the one thing that just might be better than a warm, freshly-baked cookie straight from the oven, is eating the sweet and satisfying dough right before it goes in. But why do we love the taste of raw cookie dough so much? It may be in part because its tasty blend of fats and sugars, which our bodies are biologically wired to want to consume more of, is contained in even more concentrated amounts than when the ingredients are cooked, making it the perfect crave-worthy treat (via Rhino Foods).
These days, there are all sorts of cookie dough-inspired treats on the market, from ice cream and cupcakes to pies and deep-fried cookie dough balls. And now, there is about to be one more, in a very unexpected place. The creative minds behind MPL Brands have just announced they will be launching a brand new cookie dough flavored whiskey, according to VinePair.
Dough Ball whiskey makes a great cocktail mixer
This new beverage aims to bring the "Dough-Bauchery" to the alcohol industry by bringing the familiar taste of "your favorite chocolate chip cookie" to a whiskey glass, according to PR Newswire. The new Dough Ball whiskey brings smooth, sweet hints of toasted caramel, vanilla, butterscotch, and of course, chocolate, to the classic spirit (via VinePair). The one-of-a-kind cookie dough flavored drink, which contains 35% alcohol by volume, is said to be smooth enough to enjoy on its own, but it can also make a great ingredient in a number of unique cocktail recipes.
"We wanted to create a whiskey that is a stand-out amongst competitors while also being something approachable and fun for every kind of consumer," Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer of MPL Brands, stated in the press release, adding that its launch was "the beginning of an era for Dough Ball as the flavored whiskey category continues to expand and rise to new heights." Dough Ball whiskey will be available for purchase at participating retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, and Total Wine, for a suggested retail price of $29.99 per bottle.