The New Flavored Whiskey That Tastes Like Dessert In A Glass

We aren't exactly certain who the first person was to come up with the idea of eating raw cookie dough, but this inspired baker was certainly onto something. In fact, it turns out that the one thing that just might be better than a warm, freshly-baked cookie straight from the oven, is eating the sweet and satisfying dough right before it goes in. But why do we love the taste of raw cookie dough so much? It may be in part because its tasty blend of fats and sugars, which our bodies are biologically wired to want to consume more of, is contained in even more concentrated amounts than when the ingredients are cooked, making it the perfect crave-worthy treat (via Rhino Foods).

These days, there are all sorts of cookie dough-inspired treats on the market, from ice cream and cupcakes to pies and deep-fried cookie dough balls. And now, there is about to be one more, in a very unexpected place. The creative minds behind MPL Brands have just announced they will be launching a brand new cookie dough flavored whiskey, according to VinePair.