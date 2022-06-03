The New Yorker Who's Being Called A 'Hero' After Ridding A Bar Of An Unwanted Guest

When you think of an unwanted visitor at a bar, you probably assume it's a person who was overserved and caused a commotion, but this bar patron was a bit furrier and most likely not of age. This story about an animal sneaking into a bar in Brooklyn is not the first of its kind, apparently, instances like this one happen all over the world. In New Zealand, a pair of penguins repeatedly broke into a sushi restaurant (via CNN). The report stated that the animals were seeking shelter or trying to nest there, but we think they discovered that instead of hunting for fish, breaking into a restaurant is a much more efficient way to go.

In Istanbul, Turkey a pair of travelers sat down at an ice cream shop to discover that a stray cat was sleeping in the chair next to them (via Reddit). Instead of kicking out the cute, sleeping creature, an employee of the shop simply moved the cat to another table so it would not disturb the guests and vice versa. Letting sleeping cats lie makes sense in that situation, but in the case of this bar in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, an unexpected, sneaky patron had to be removed.