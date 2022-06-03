Panda Express Gets A PAW Up In The Kitchen

With its circular bottom, the wok is a versatile kitchen staple that allows home cooks to apply direct heat to food, and then shuffle it to the sloping sides of the pan to forestall further cooking while maintaining high temperatures. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, woks sold for home or restaurant use are available in iron, carbon steel, copper, or aluminum, ranging widely in size from 10 to 32 inches in diameter.

Woks have been used in Chinese cooking for 3,000 years, first created to withstand the heat of wood or charcoal-burning stoves and later adapted to be compatible with Western gas or electric stoves with the addition of a metal ring to prevent the pot from tipping over. Other modifications over the years have included racks and coverings to facilitate steaming, as well as electrical self-heating mechanisms, which allow for the pot to be used to cook food at the dinner table.

According to FoodBeast, Panda Express has taken advantage of the wok's next-generation technological advancements to improve quality control, productivity, and the retention of chefs and cooks. With the Panda Auto Wok (PAW), the restaurant chain expects to mix ingredients and menu items more evenly and expediently – reducing cooking time, along with incidents of repetitive motion-based stress injuries among kitchen staff. Robotic cooking devices are not going to replace chefs and cooks, however, which is good news for fans of the new dishes being churned out in Panda Express's innovation kitchen.