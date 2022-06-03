Top Chef Winner Buddha Lo Had Only One Goal With His Final Meal

The stakes are high for the "Top Chef" finale because a winner is not crowned based on their performance throughout the entire competition; rather, it all comes down to the final meal. Host Padma Lakshmi explained in the Season 19 finale that the task at hand was the same as many other seasons of the show: "cook the best four-course progressive meal of your life" (via People). As he did with the other challenges, chef Buddha Lo really thought about what the judging panel was asking for and cooked dishes based on his family, with fine dining touches. His reasoning was that while other dishes may come and go, his family is a constant in his life.

He dedicated his first course, hamachi with caviar, to his brother. He followed that with lobster laksa inspired by his mother,and Mongolian lamb in honor of his late father, who was his culinary mentor in their family restaurant in Port Douglas, Australia (via Bravo). The fourth course, a pumpkin mille-feuille, paid homage to the United States, a place that he is happy to call home (via People).

Lo's post-win interview was very emotional, as he dedicated his win to his father and spoke to his mother and brother on the phone, who were immensely proud (via Bravo). If you want a taste of the finale meal, Lo will be recreating it as a tasting menu at HŪSO from June 22 through September 24 (via People). Ultimately, the truth about "Top Chef's" Lo is that he deserved this win, and we can't wait to see where he goes from here.