The Queen's 'Cocktail Of Choice,' According To Tom Hanks

Most of us have heard the expression, "They dined like kings." But, what does it mean to drink like a queen? If your instincts are telling you there must be tea involved, you're not wrong. Queen Elizabeth — the 96-year-old head of the royal family for Britain and the Commonwealth, and the recent Platinum Jubilee Honoree — takes her tea the traditional way, according to Hello magazine. A fine china mug, a piping hot Assam or Earl Grey through a strainer, and a spot of milk to finish the job. And that whole "pinkies up" thing? Nope, says the queen's butler, Grant Harrold (per Hello): "It is ... a myth that members of royalty use their pinky when drinking, I have never seen that happen once."

But, here's another question about the queen's drinking habits that may be more uncouth than a non-pinkied sip of tea: What does the queen drink when she's looking for something with a bit more kick? Town & Country says the royals are no strangers to the hard stuff; champagne is a common favorite among the decidedly un-commoners (the queen has been rumored to have a nightly glass before bedtime), and Buckingham Palace even produces its own dry gin, made with herbs from the royal gardens. Well you know what they say: In a world of fake news and click-bait media, there is only one source you can really trust these days to shed the truth — and for us, that's Tom Hanks.