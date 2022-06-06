27% Think This Is The Best Side Dish At Ruth's Chris Steak House

There are a lot of ways to cook the perfect steak, but if you're prepping a steakhouse-inspired dinner, there's a lot more to it than just the meat. For a balanced and well-rounded meal, you'll want to pair the beef with some side dishes. The best side dishes for steak include mainstays like salad, potatoes, and beans — all easy to prepare at home. But if you're looking for the taste of a classic steak dinner without the work, one option is to head to a chain restaurant like Ruth's Chris Steak House.

If you're eating at a steakhouse, it's likely that anything beef-based is a solid choice. The restaurant's steaks are delicious for all sorts of reasons, like its special broiling process, which likely guarantees that most of its customers dine on filet, ribeye, or New York strip. When it comes to side dishes, though, it can be harder to make a decision.

We surveyed 553 people in the United States and asked them what they thought was the best side dish at Ruth's Chris Steak House. The poll options given included garlic mashed potatoes, potatoes au gratin, truffle lobster mac & cheese, cremini mushrooms, roasted brussels sprouts, and grilled asparagus. Here's which side was the fan favorite in the close contest.