Will Tipping At Fast-Food Restaurants Become Standard?

Tipping for services provided has been a part of American culture for decades. Gratuities date back to the 17th century; in America, the practice was imported from Europe during the 1860s, according to Time. But in some states, Americans weren't impressed with the practice, and several states passed laws preventing tipping, starting with Washington state in 1909, per History Link. Still, Washington's law failed to take into account two very important things. Firstly, there was no mandatory minimum wage, and workers were at the power of their employers when it came to what they could earn. Secondly, there was no easy way to mandate and enforce this particular law.

In Devin Fergus' 2018 book "The Land of the Fee" (via History Link), the author notes that some people also viewed tipping as something that upheld "slavery and racism" in America. As The New York Times explains, many formerly enslaved people found it hard to earn a living, making them easy prey for cheap labor.

"When the practice came to the United States, the newly freed slaves, the black workers, were the equivalent of the proletariat in the feudal system," Saru Jayaraman, an attorney and the director of the Food Labor Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley, told The Washington Post in 2016. "When these states banned tipping, it was because they were trying to discourage whites from tipping instead of actually paying former slaves." But despite its controversial past, tipping remains a go-to policy in most American eateries.