Why One Starbucks Closure Has People Seeing Red

Starbucks workers at one Ithaca location considered it a victory when they voted 19 to one to unionize with Workers' United in April, and it was just the beginning. Not long after, two other Starbucks locations in the city voted to do the same, making Ithaca the first city in the United States to have all Starbucks locations vote to form a labor union (per Ithaca Voice). And just weeks after that vote, workers at the College Avenue location went on a one-day strike, saying they had been exposed to unsafe working conditions, because of a "waste emergency" triggered by an overflowing grease trap," per Newsweek.

It now appears the corporate office thinks the grease trap complaint is enough reason to get the store closed for good. In an email to the Starbucks College Avenue store, and obtained by More Perfect Union, labor relations lawyer Alan Model gave employees at the College Avenue Starbucks a week before the site closed, saying "As you know, there have been many issues with regard to the condition of the store (e.g. the grease trap) and it does not make sense to further operate the store. Trying to operate in that store is certainly not providing the level of partner experience you deserve or the level of customer experience our customers expect...." and it ends with an invitation to bargain with Workers United" as soon as possible."