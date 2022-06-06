Why Some Restaurants Feel Uneasy About Using Martin's Bread

When it comes to bread, many people look no further than Martin's. According to a news release distributed by PR Newswire, Martin's potato products consistently rank as New York City's favorite bread products. Martin's bread is even used at countless restaurants across the U.S., including Shake Shack, per Eater. One chef further described the rolls as "magic" and made use of the rolls in his Texas restaurant after discovering Martin's on a trip to New York.

Martin's bread claims to be "delicious to serve at the nicest dinners," a hilarious detail pointed out by TikTok. The products available on Martin's website range from various flavors of potato bread loaves to potato bread stuffing and numerous shapes and sizes of potato bread rolls.

However, Martin's long-time popularity might have reached its limit. The company recently aligned itself with a controversial Pennsylvanian politician, leading many restaurants and bakeries to back away from Martin's products. But what exactly does potato bread have to do with politics?