Everything We Know About The Next Starbucks CEO

Schultz is largely responsible for Starbucks' growth. Per NPR, he contributed to the company's large-scale success over the course of his tenure and opened nearly 28,000 locations around the world. However, one thing he made clear is that he not planning to stay the interim CEO for long. CNBC reports that Schultz has denied any intention of permanently staying in the top spot; the company plans to have a new CEO announced by fall 2022 and in the role by the end of the year.

Schultz also told The Wall Street Journal that Starbucks does not plan to hire internally for the position. He revealed that the position requires "a different type of leader" — someone who can bring a new set of skills to the job that the company currently lacks. The next person to step into the role will certainly have to be worth their weight in gold; former CEO Johnson pulled in more than $20 million in compensation in 2021, per MarketWatch.

Starbucks took some heat back in February 2022 when the company announced it was raising prices due to inflation. Consumers were disappointed to learn of the price hike after the company earned $8.1 billion in revenue in Q4 of 2021 (per CBS). However, the company landed in consumers' good graces in March 2022 when it announced that it was planning big changes to the famous Starbucks cups.