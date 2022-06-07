A New Pringles Flavor Was Announced, But There's A Catch

Once you pop, the fun don't stop. Or does it? According to Mental Floss, 29 flavors of Pringles are sold in the United States, along with those offered on a rotating, limited-time basis. But there are dozens of other flavors that customers can pick up only on grocery store shelves in other countries — more than 100 of them by 2012, when the brand was sold by Procter & Gamble to Kellogg Co for $2.71 billion (via Reuters). These range from the regionally specific (Bangkok Grilled Chicken Wing, Jamon Serrano) to the downright unusual (lookin' at you, Mayonnaise Potato, Eggs Benedict, and Blueberry Hazelnut). Some flavors that are available only overseas would presumably be popular in the United States (Explosive Chili, for instance) or even in Maryland, specifically (Crab with Old Bay seasoning) (via Delish).

According to Reader's Digest, some of the most popular classic Pringles flavors in the U.S. include BBQ, Sour Cream and Onion, Dill Pickle, and Cheddar Cheese. The company has continued introducing new ones, though, most of which are developed and tested in the company's lab in Battle Creek, Michigan, before being rolled out to seven factories around the world for mass production. There is, though, an important caveat to note, especially for fans of the snack food: They're called crisps, not chips (via Thrillist). Nevertheless, its latest flavor, Wavy Chipotle Ranch is here, but it's availability is limited.