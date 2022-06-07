Why Cracker Barrel Is Increasing Its Prices This Summer

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, the restaurant industry has arguably struggled more than any other industry. As of November 2021, Fortune reported that some 90,000 restaurants shut their doors in the previous year and a half. And it wasn't just mom-and-pop spots that felt the pressure. Even McDonald's announced that it would shutter 200 locations, per USA Today. Whole Foods saw profits fall in 2021, too, and the grocery chain opted to close multiple stores, leaving shoppers upset.

Cracker Barrel, which has somewhat of a cult following, has been serving up family favorites for decades. However, like many food and beverage chains around the world, the company has struggled to handle pandemic-era changes. The restaurant brand recently announced price hikes, and it cited two main reasons why it needs to increase the cost of its menu items despite the fact that consumers won't be excited to see a pricier food selection.