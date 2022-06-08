Wings And Rings' New Funnel Fries Get A Sweet, Seasonal Upgrade

Wings and Rings shared in a press release that their new summer menu, which went into effect on June 6, will feature Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Fries (via Restaurant News). This is a play on the classic easy summer dessert, and it's a bit lighter than the heavy flavors of the S'mores Funnel Fries. "You have funnel cake fries and fresh strawberries topped with berry sauce and whipped cream; it's a really nice finish for the summer," said Wings and Rings Corporate Chef Dan Admire.

Fans of the chain might think this new flavor sounds vaguely familiar. That might be because, in an Instagram post from March 2021, the restaurant shared that it was testing two new desserts. It shared one picture of the S'mores Funnel Fries, and another of funnel fries topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry syrup, and a dollop of whipped cream. Now, customers will have a chance to finally taste the fully realized version of the Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Fries. The summer menu will be available through July 31st, and customers who want to double down on the berry flavor can try the chain's new Strawberry Spiked Punch during the same time frame, too.

If you aren't located near a Wings and Rings, you can try this easy funnel cake recipe and top it off with strawberries and whipped cream for a similar effect.