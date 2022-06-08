What You Need To Know About The 'Chicken Rice Crisis'

Singapore's appetite for chicken rice is a tricky one to fill because vendors need to purchase their chickens live. Vendors like Lim Wei Keat say they are fighting public impressions over what is tasty and what isn't. "The perception of frozen is ... there is the freezer smell or the texture is different. But honestly, I've not seen a big difference. We eat the chickens in [fast food] restaurants and they taste pretty good," per BBC.

While Lim is working hard to keep the price of chicken rice steady for his customers, other hawkers have indicated they might have to shut down, at least temporarily, until Malaysia lifts its export ban. Others, like the father and son team of Ah Ho and Thomas, are talking about closing permanently. "Nobody knows what's going to come in the next month or so, or how long this shortage will go on but with the way that it's looking, it might finally be time for us to throw in the towel and close shop," Thomas told CNN Business.

But chicken rice hawkers may not need to worry if their clients are as faithful as Rachel Chong, who told the BBC, "If we are able to afford that, we should still support businesses like coffee shops or restaurants. We shouldn't hold back because it went up by a few cents."