Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Padma Lakshmi's Controversial Taco Tweet

Since 2020, fans have been accompanying Padma Lakshmi on a tour of foods around the U.S. on "Taste the Nation." This suggests that Lakshmi, who is also a "Top Chef" host, is considered a reliable source of information on American food culture. Indeed, when Lakshmi took to Twitter on June 8 to proffer some hard facts about the entry barriers to selling tacos in Texas, people paid attention — to the tune of well over 2,000 likes in just a few hours.

Per Lakshmi's tweet, we learned that the right to sell a taco in Texas demands the securing of numerous government-issued permits and certificates. One must also maintain insurance and be prepared to receive surprise visits from government inspectors. Moreover, the right to sell a taco in Texas can be suspended for any number of reasons, including any infraction of an elaborate code of conduct with regard to food handling, food safety, and general cleanliness.

It seems that Lakshmi is pointing to the considerable efforts by the government to ensure safety among the taco-eating public while still giving people their right to sell the food item. However, the post continued and Twitter knows Padma Lakshmi's statement is actually about something else.