DoorDash's New Collab With Chlöe Bailey Is For Hot Sauce Lovers

Though hot sauce might not be a kitchen staple for everyone, there are a few reasons why you should be keeping hot sauce in the pantry. It's a great way to add more flavor and give a dish a bit of a kick, and if you've already got the basics in your pantry, there are plenty of gourmet hot sauces to sample. But for anyone who needs every hot sauce out there on the market, the next place to drop a new fiery flavor is DoorDash.

According to a press release obtained by Mashed, DoorDash is partnering up with singer Chlöe Bailey to bring their DashPass customers a new hot sauce called "Make 'Em Sweat." If the summer heat isn't getting to you, this hot sauce will be sure to turn up the temperature.

To purchase this sauce, you need the DoorDash app, but you'll need a membership to DashPass, too. Although there's a monthly fee, DashPass gives you free deliveries and other perks, like the Make 'Em Sweat hot sauce," and you can try the service for free for 30 days.